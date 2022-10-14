Newly elected Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled at Washington Airport in the United States soon after he landed to attend meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday. The video clip of the incident is going viral on social media platforms, where Dar is seen being welcomed by angry protestors who shouted "liar" and "chor" at the airport.

In the video, it is also seen that Dar's aides are responding to protestors. One of the officials who has accompanied Dar is seen abusing a person who shouted, "You are a liar." He responded by saying, "I'll kill you right here." He further went on to say, "Don't try to be smart, how much do they pay you? 50 dollars?" The entire incident was caught on camera, and soon the video went viral.

Pakistan Finance minister heckled at US airport by angry protestors | WATCH

امریکا میں اسحاق ڈار کا سامنا پاکستانیوں سے ہوگیا۔۔۔ گندی گندی گالیاں۔۔ توبہ توبہ۔۔۔!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvrEvq3sUr — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) October 13, 2022

However, this is not the first time a Pakistani minister has been insulted in public spaces during their foreign visits. Earlier, a Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation, who was in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, was heckled as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina. The pilgrims chanted "Chor-Chor" slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Last month, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Information Minister, was heckled at a coffee shop in London. She blamed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the protest and said, "I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed Pakistani society," the Tribune quotes Aurangzeb as saying.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI