Pakistan, China Listed As 'Countries Of Concern' For Violating Religious Freedoms By US

The United States on Monday designated Pakistan and China in its list of "Countries of Particular Concern" (CPC) for engaging in or tolerating "systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom".

Both Pakistan and China are among the 10 countries highlighted by the US State Department as CPCs for failing to uproot the persecution and discrimination of religious groups.

In an official statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed Burma (Myanmar), China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as CPC under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (Amended), for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.

READ | US Congress Poised To Pass NDAA That Calls Out Chinese Aggression Against India

He further informed that countries including Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia have been placed on a ‘Special Watch List’ for governments that engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom".

"The United States will continue to work tirelessly to end religiously motivated abuses and persecution around the world, and to help ensure that each person, everywhere, at all times, has the right to live according to the dictates of conscience," Pompeo said.

READ | US To Establish Pacific Deterrence Initiative To Counter China

List of terror groups under watchlist

Additionally, terrorist groups such as al-Shabaab, al-Qa'ida, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, and the Taliban have been designated as "Entities of Particular Concern" under the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016, he said.

Notably, Sudan and Uzbekistan have been removed from the Special Watch List based on "significant, concrete progress" undertaken by their governments in the past year, Pompeo said.

READ | Trump Calls US 'third World Country' In Latest Attack On Election Results

READ | China Urges Dialogue With US As Joe Biden Likely To Take Tough Stance Against Beijing

(With inputs from agency)