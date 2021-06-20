Pakistan Faces Flak As MQM Rallies In US Seeking Self-determination For People Of Sindh

In a further embarrassment for the Pakistan military establishment, MQM supporters staged a peaceful protest rally in front of the White House on Saturday seeking the right to self-determination for the people of Sindh. Alleging that the Mohajir community is the most vulnerable to ISI's atrocities and brutalities, they submitted a petition to the White House as well as the US State Department. The petition urged that a team of the United Nations should visit Sindh to ascertain the ground reality.

Moreover, it sought the intervention of the UN and human rights organizations to stop ongoing human rights violations including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and political victimization of the people of Sindh. The petition also raised the issue of China's overarching influence in Pakistan. The protesters added, "Stop the spread of Islamic extremism in the south Asia region protected by Pakistan Army and ISI. Stop ethnic cleansing of Mohajir community".

MQM and Altaf Hussain's importance in Pakistan

Born in a middle-class family in September 1953, Altaf Hussain's family moved to Karachi from Uttar Pradesh at the time of partition. This group comprising millions of Urdu-speaking people is known as the ‘Mohajir community’ in Pakistan. When he was a pharmacy student, he became active in the student politics scene. As the Mohajir community began losing its initial importance after the 1970s, it began to express an increasing sense of insecurity. This sentiment was effectively tapped by Hussain. In 1984, he formed MQM which became a major political force in 1988 by becoming the third-largest party in the national legislature.

However, Hussain faced a major setback after the Pakistani Army ordered a major crackdown on MQM in the early 1990s. Accused in a murder case, Hussain fled Pakistan and requested asylum from the United Kingdom. Years later, he gained citizenship of the UK. Nevertheless, he would address huge rallies in Pakistan via telephone and continued to have a major influence over the politics of Karachi. In 2016, owing to the alleged pressure from the Pakistani military establishment, MQM was forced to publicly sever its connection from Hussain. But an MQM faction headed by him continues to operate from abroad. With 7 seats, MQM is currently a part of the Pakistan government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had explained why he did not wish to return to Pakistan. He stated, "I came to London because several persistent assassination attempts were made on my life. But the first time in the history of Pakistan, a suicide bomb attack was carried out to assassinate me. They were the hired killers of ISI.”

(With PTI inputs)