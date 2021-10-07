Pakistan, Imran Khan Supporting Terrorists; Should Face International Isolation: Ex-US NSA

Former US national security advisor H R McMaster warned that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should face international isolation for his backing for jihadist terrorists such as the Haqqani network, the Taliban, and groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba following the fall of Kabul in August. He also stated that it was naive to believe that any money sent to or through the Taliban for humanitarian purposes would be used by the insurgent group.

The United States blocked any security assistance to Pakistan during the Trump administration. The security assistance has yet to be restarted by the Biden Administration. McMaster believed that they should hold Imran Khan accountable for his remarks after the fall of Kabul, in which he stated that the Afghan people had been freed. He said that they should face international isolation as a result of their support for Islamist terrorists like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed who pose a menace to humanity.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed designated as terrorist organisations

The Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisations in Pakistan, as well as the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan, are designated as terrorist organisations under UN Security Council Resolution 1267, which prohibits ISIL (Da'esh), al-Qaeda, and related individuals, groups, undertakings and entities. During a Congressional hearing conducted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McMaster responded to a question from Congressman Scott Perry by saying that it is a good idea to abolish Pakistan's status as a significant non-NATO partner.

Pakistan remains an issue, according to Congressman Bill Keating, and the US needs to analyse it. Keating said that in 1996 when the Taliban took control, Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise them and they were the ones assisting the Taliban in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, which started in 2005. Many people suggested that Pakistan's intelligence was ingrained with them right up until this recent transition.

'Taliban sponsored by the ISI'

According to McMaster, the Taliban was sponsored by the ISI, which is why they were able to retake Afghanistan. McMaster also stated that ISI is linked to the Haqqani network and Al-Qaida and that's why, in addition to the departure of US intelligence support and US airpower, the Afghan forces' quickly crumbled, McMaster added.

