Paris 2024 Olympics Headquarters Raided Over Alleged Corruption & Favouritism

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee have been searched by the French Police, said organisers on June 20. "A search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," read the statement published by Paris 2024, the official website of the organising committee for the 2024 Olympics, confirming that the raid had taken place. It is to be noted that the Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024 with the Paralympic Games taking place from August 28 to September 6, 2024.

Paris 2024 HQ raided!

While sharing further details related to the raid, the committee informed, "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries." It has been reported that these raids are part of two preliminary investigations over alleged misappropriation of public funds and favouritism.

"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said. Currently, Paris 2024 has been cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries. Notably, the raid coincided with a meeting of the International Olympic Committee executive board, which was supposed to be held from June 20 to June 22.

The raid has been conducted amid a a preliminary investigation which was initiated in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organising committee, as per the statement made by the national financial prosecutor's office (PNF).

Further, the PNF added that the office of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for delivering Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, have also been searched during the investigation in 2022, following an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency.

6.8 million tickets!

In May, the organisers of the Paris Olympics shared that they have sold 6.8 million tickets out of 10 million available, with 14 months left before the opening ceremony. According to Tony Estanguet, who is the organising committee president, the second ticketing phase exceeded expectations even as some fans and athletes complain about hefty prices.

The most expensive tickets are 2,700 euros ($2,900) for the opening ceremony, and the sports with the highest prices are the athletics, swimming and basketball finals, as per AP. The cheapest tickets are 24 euros ($26) and have been sold out very fast.

(With inputs from AP)