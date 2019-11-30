Stand-in-mom For Queer Weddings Is A 'uniting Force' Who Makes Her Son 'proud'

Societal attitude towards homosexuality seems to be changing steadily with time, as more and more people are supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community. While many people across the globe have volunteered to fight for gay rights and their fight for equality, Sara Cunningham has found a different way to support members of the LGBTQ+ community. Sara Cunningham, who is the founder of Free Mom Hugs, recently offered to be a proxy mom for queer people across the USA who wish to marry their loved ones and are shunned by their biological parents. Recently, Sara’s proud queer son, Parker expressed his views on his mom’s initiative.

Parker is proud to be Sara Cunningham’s son

In an interview with a leading news portal, Parker revealed that he came out of the closet when he was 21 years old. Parker added that initially, Sara found it hard to come to terms with him being gay. To make his mother feel compassionate towards the LGBTQ+ community, Parker took Sara Cunningham to a pride parade, where she met people whose parents had ostracised them for being queer. Parker shared that his mother later launched her non-profit organisation, Free Mom Hugs, which offers moral support and assistance to queer people across the USA. He added that he is proud to be Sara Cunningham’s son, as his mother is attempting to unite people all around the world.

Sara Cunningham's take on her initiative

In an interview with a leading daily, Sara Cunningham revealed that many people from different ethnic background and cultures contacted her to officiate their marriage after her announcement. On being asked about her journey of acceptance with her son Parker's sexuality, Sara said that she suffered excruciating pain after her son revealed his truth. However, Cunningham added that her mentality changed when she met more queer people and learned about their experience with coming out.

