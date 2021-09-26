Passenger Storms Into Cockpit, Chokes Cabin Crew In Violent Incident On JetBlue Flight

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday started investigating into a violent incident that occurred on a JetBlue Flight 261 en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Boston wherein a passenger reportedly stormed into flight galley and cockpit to get to the front of the plane just 45 minutes ahead of the touchdown. He also attempted to strangle a cabin crew member, yelling to shoot him after getting into an onboard brawl with multiple flight attendants attempting to restrain him to his seat, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by broadcaster The Daily Beast. The said passenger assaulted a flight attendant, witnesses told the FBI. He was arrested for interference with a flight once the plane landed. He was held into the flight deck by the crew a few minutes before the flight was due to arrive in San Juan.

A Special Agent William Lopez of the FBI's San Juan Division that the unruly traveller grabbed a flight attendant by the tie and dragged, while he aggressively kicked into the chest of another, according to the details elaborated by The Daily Beast from the FBI affidavit. The flight attendant attacked by the passenger was unable to breathe at one point, as per Special Agent William Lopez’s account. The man attempting to breach the galley area was then restrained by another crew member. He was ultimately held back from barging into the cockpit by at least 7 attendants with flex cuffs, a tie and a belt in a seat at the back of the plane, according to the FBI’s affidavit. The law enforcement was informed about the incident ahead of the plane’s landing as the crew kept strict vigilance on the man.

"We applaud the crew members for their response to this challenging situation and for keeping the other customers on board safe. Further inquiries should be directed to the FBI,” JetBlue said in a statement, reported by a local NBC10 Boston outlet.

Pilots land Delta Airlines in unruly passenger incident

The physical altercation onboard JetBlue is among a string of flight incidences that have been witnessed in recent months on commercial airlines. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FDA) states that the recent number of violent passengers onboard airlines has shot up since last year with fines totalling up to $1 million for breach of safety. Earlier, A Delta Airlines plane travelling from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted for an emergency landing after one of the passengers on board threatened to take down the plane. The incident took place when one of the passengers in his late 20s, attacked two attendants and continuously chanted that he was “going to take the plane down." His “unruly behaviour” triggered panic and prompted the flight 1730 pilot to immediately call all “able-bodied men” to assist as he diverted the flight then made an emergency landing.