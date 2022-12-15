Paul Pelosi's Suspected Attacker Had Hunter Biden, Tom Hanks On His 'hit List'

A court hearing on Wednesday found that David DePape, the key suspect behind October’s attack on outgoing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi had several other prominent figures on his “hit list”, including President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom, Sputnik reported.

In a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, San Francisco Police Department official Carla Hurley gave a testimony in which she revealed that the accused attacker, who is a Canadian citizen, had shown the disturbing list to the police shortly after his arrest over breaking in the Pelosi residence in the month of October.

Hurley further testified that DePape talked about multiple conspiracy theories, which could be potential reasons behind the brutal attack. “There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary [Clinton]. Honestly, day in day out, they are lying. They go from one crime to another crime to another crime,” he argued.

In November, the US Justice Department stated that DePape had been indicted of assault and attempted kidnapping charges. As the hearing concluded, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy stated that there was enough proof provided by prosecutors against the suspect in order to take the case to trial on state charges.

How did the attack happen?

In a statement, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office in turn said that “DePape held to answer on all counts and allegations.” On October 28, San Francisco police rushed to the residence of the Pelosis, only to find Paul Pelosi and David DePape fighting and struggling to hold a hammer.

DePape then reportedly took the hammer from Pelosi and struck him before getting arrested. As per prosecutors, the 42-year-old initially wanted to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, but changed his plans after realising she was in Washington DC at the time. Following the attack, Pelosi’s husband sustained multiple injuries including a fractured skull. He also underwent surgery to treat the injuries and was later released from the hospital on November 3.