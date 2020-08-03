Pelosi accuses Birx of spreading disinformation, says she does not have confidence in her

US Senate Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on August 2, said that she had ‘no confidence’ in White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx. In addendum, Pelosi also accused her of spreading disinformation along with President Donald Trump.

Her remarks came as she was speaking at an interview with an American media outlet wherein Pelosi admitted that she did not trust Birx. Birx is a physician who along with country’s top immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci, is leading the coronavirus task force. Meanwhile, stating the reason for her distrust, Pelosi said that Trump has been repeatedly spreading misinformation about coronavirus and that Birx was his appointee.

President Trump had previously attracted flak after showing support for HCL despite health officials warning against it. The American Leader also triggered a controversy earlier this year after he suggested people to inject disinfectants to kill coronavirus.

‘I am not Pollyannaish’

On the contrast, when asked about Pelosi’s comment Birx reportedly said that she had great respect for her. Instead, she attributed the criticism to an American outlet daily which slammed white house response to the pandemic described Birx as having embraced only optimistic segments of the virus.

According to international media reports, last week, Pelosi lambasted Birx in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunhcin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, saying that Birx was spreading disinformation. However, she showered plaudits on Fauci calling him a “hero”.

Just a few days ago, Pelosi ordered all members to wear face masks, who would be allowed to remove them only while addressing, or else, they would be asked to leave the chamber. Pelosi announced that lawmakers not wearing a mask would account to “serious breach” after Texas Republican Louie Gohmert, who was often spotted without the face covering, tested positive of COVID-19. The US still remains the most virus-affected country in the world and as per Johns Hopkins University tally, the death toll in the United States surpass 158,365 with over 4.8 million total coronavirus cases.

