Pelosi Decries China’s Human-rights Record; Urges Athletes Not To Anger ‘ruthless’ Govt

A day before the commencement of the Bejing Winter Olympics 2022, the United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday, suggested US players not to take the risk of angering the 'ruthless' Chinese administration. Pelosi's statement came during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China. While speaking at the event, she slammed the International Olympic Committee for organising the multi-sports event in a country that violates human rights and promotes genocides. She said the IOC turned a blind eye to Beijing's human rights violations.

It is pertinent to mention here that US and other Western countries have been long criticising the Communist government for treating Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups inhumanely. However, Beijing on several occasions denied allegations of human rights abuses. Meanwhile, while speaking at the event, Pelosi said it is the moral duty of the US to speak against human rights violations anywhere. "If we do not speak out against human rights violations in China, because of commercial interests, we will lose all moral authority to speak out against human rights violations anywhere. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless," New York Post quoted Pelosi as saying.

80% of US athletes signed up to attend Friday’s Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

It is worth mentioning that the Biden administration had earlier announced the boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games at the diplomatic level. The same has been followed by several countries including the United Kingdom. Earlier, while countering the allegations, China blamed Biden for violating the "Olympic spirit" by not letting the diplomatic representatives attend the mega event. According to AP, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the US is reacting out of ideological indifferences and rumours. "The boycott seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united," Zhao added. However, amid specualtions and boycotts, about 80% of the US team’s athletes signed up to go to Friday’s opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics, dimming any notion that they would skip the celebration in a show of protest, AP reported.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP