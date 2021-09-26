Pelosi Scrambles Ahead Of House Vote On Biden's Spending Plans To Prevent Shutdown

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday dispatched a letter "Dear Colleague" to the House Budget Committee asserting that Saturday, Sept. 30 would be a date “fraught with meaning” as it marks the end of the fiscal year and the week ahead would be “time of intensity.” The latter then urged the lawmakers to pass the three major spending legislation set by US President Joe Biden—Continuing Resolution, Build Back Better Act, and the BIF. According to the letter obtained by US broadcasters, Pelosi highlighted that the federal government would run out of funds if the bipartisan deal, which the former US President Trump warned would hand Democrats future political win, is blocked.

Pelosi’s letter comes in midst of disagreement among several Republicans, who argued that the bills would result in inflation. Even as it survived with bipartisan approval in the Senate, there are chances the bill may not make it to the US president’s table after it makes to the House for a party-line vote. "This week, we must pass a Continuing Resolution, Build Back Better Act and the BIF," Pelosi was quoted saying in the letter, Saturday.

She warned the House that on Sept. 30, the transportation programs across the US are expected to expire. But the Republicans worry that the bipartisan bill if approved will pave way for the Democrats to pass the heftier bill via the budget reconciliation process with a simple majority. Some of the more moderate Democrats in Congress, for instance, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), have been demonstrating that they were working across the party lines for American benefit.

“We must stay on schedule to pass the reconciliation bill so that we can Build Back Better,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the letter obtained by the US broadcasters on Saturday.

Reps call spending package 'huge spending boondoggle'

Several House Republicans are expected to vote in favour of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill slated for a vote Monday, which many others, like Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), have linked with $3.5 trillion spending bill labelling it a “huge spending boondoggle,” as per the reports. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) stated that the two spending bills were “inextricably linked” despite the Democrats denying the claim. Many Republicans, including Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), plan to oppose the infrastructure bill as Pelosi called for the reconciliation bill to be done with.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly urged for the legislative push to the multi-trillion dollar economic vision which the experts now see as the legacy of Biden administration in 2022 elections. As Democrats look to pass the spending package using a reconciliation method that would require every Dem vote in 50-50 Senate, at least two Democratic senators are reportedly objecting to the size of the spending plan joining several other republican vowing to derail the package.