US: Pelosi Seeks To Increase Democrats' Control In House As She Preps For Disputed Result

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing to increase the hold of Democrats in the lower house of the Congress in case the presidential election result doesn't produce a majority for any candidate. According to the Associated Press, Pelosi on September 27 wrote a letter to her colleagues asking them to prepare for the unusual scenario and underlining the importance of winning House seats for Democrats.

Read: Analysis: Trump Leans On Tone That Turns Off Voters He Needs

Nancy Pelosi reportedly told her colleagues in the letter that they must work to ensure more delegates in the House so that the election is "not stolen", adding that Trump will do anything to remain in power. Trump has on several occasions said that he may not agree to a friendly transition of power if he loses to Biden, adding that the only way he could lose the poll if there is a fraud in the ballot process.

Read: US Presidential Debate 2020: Politicos Slam 'white Supremacist' Trump; Urge People To Vote

This comes as the US President raised prospects of the election going to the Congress and claiming that the Republicans have an advantage over Democrats. Trump, while addressing a rally at the Harrisburg airport, denounced the mail-in-voting and said that he would have an advantage if the election goes to Congress because they have more seats in the House currently.

When does an election go to Congress?

When no candidate secures an absolute majority in the Electoral College, the House of Representatives, which is the lower house of the US parliament (Congress), elects the President as per the constitution of the United States. This procedure is called the Contingent election. The Republicans at the moment have 26 seats in the House, while the Democrats control 22, with two seats split evenly between the parties.

Read: Joe Biden Evokes Son Beau To Criticize Donald Trump Remarks

However, Trump was wrong in saying that he will win the election if it goes to Congress because in case of a disputed result the vote will go to the House in January after the new Congress is seated, which means that the numbers could or will change by then. Contingent elections in the United States are rare and have occurred only three times in its history, all in the 1800s.

Read: 'We Have An Advantage': Trump Raises Prospect Of US Election Going To Congress