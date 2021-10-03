Pelosi Shifts Infrastructure Bill Deadline To Oct 31, Says 'more Time Is Needed'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “more time is needed” in a bid to pass a $1 trillion bill, which is one of the pillars of President Joe Biden’s agenda. In a Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi said that “great progress” has been made in the negotiations, but added that Democrats need more time to reach an agreement. Pelosi also said that officials are still working for clarity and consensus, adding that the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill will pass once they have agreed on the reconciliation bill.

Nancy Pelosi released the letter hours after US President Joe Biden visited Capitol Hill to speak with the house Democrats Caucus regarding the passage of the legislation, Fox News reported. The US President tried to tamp down expectations for passing the bill, saying the reconciliation package could be cut from $2.3 trillion to $1.9 trillion. But he said that he was going to “work like hell” on selling his plan directly to the American people over the next month.

“I’m going to try to sell what I think the American people will buy,” he told reporters. “I believe that when the American people are aware of what’s in it, we’ll get it done.”

Biden added, “We’re going to get this done. It doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days, or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.”

Infrastructure bill deadline shifted to Oct 31

It is worth mentioning that Pelosi had said that the infrastructure bill would pass. She initially even indicated that she would put it to a vote Thursday night, but failed to do so. Thursday’s vote on the bipartisan bill was reportedly delayed due to opposition from progressive Democrats, who are demanding that the Senate vote on the reconciliation bill before the House passes the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Then Pelosi had said that it would be voted on Friday, but she was forced to reverse the course again.

Now, even after a meeting between President Biden and the Democratic Caucus, it is still unclear when the House would revisit the measure again. Pelosi has, however, said that the House will have until 31 October to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate in August. Meanwhile, in addition to the negotiations over the bill, Democrats in Congress are also trying to find a way to raise the debt ceiling in a bid to avoid the US defaulting for the first time in history.

