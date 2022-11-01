Pelosi’s Attacker Could Face 50 Years In Prison On Assault And Kidnapping Charges

The US Department of Justice has filed federal felony charges against the man who broke into House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi with a hammer. If given the maximum sentence in the case, the accused could face up to 50 years in prison for last Friday's attack.

David Wayne DePape is facing two felony charges after allegedly breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi. The charges include one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. The aforementioned charge could bring a maximum prison sentence of 30 years. Moreover, the man also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, a charge which could bring a maximum of 20 years.

The Pelosi home invasion

Responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi last Friday, the Police found the American businessman and the suspect mid-struggle over a hammer following their arrival at the scene. Pelosi was subsequently struck on the head with the hammer and fell unconscious before the police overpowered the 42-year-old DePape and detained him. According to the US Justice Department, the 82-year-old had woken to an intruder in his bedroom.

Moreover, the police recovered a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, stated the Department of Justice.

DePape had allegedly broken into the home in search of Nancy Pelosi and asked for her whereabouts from her husband. Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time and rushed back to California to be with her husband upon learning of the attack. Paul Pelosi was treated for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands following the assault.

Authorities warn of more such attacks

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden condemned the assault calling it “despicable”. According to Brooke Jenkins, the District Attorney of San Francisco, DePape told authorities he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to demonstrate to other members of Congress that there were “consequences to actions,” reported AP.

The US has been gripped by an increasing number of ideologically motivated attacks against political figures, election workers, and religious minorities. The conspiracy theories surrounding a fraudulent US election have contributed to several such attacks and violent plots since 2021. Additionally, a range of US law enforcement agencies warned of a possible increase in such attacks.