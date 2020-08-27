US VP Mike Pence Warns Against Biden, Says America 'won't Be Safe' If He Wins

While Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nomination on August 26, in his speech, he cautioned that Democrat Joe Biden would set the United States on a path to socialism and decline. Pence, who is the US Vice President, described the upcoming presidential elections between Trump and Biden as a choice between ‘law and order’ and ‘lawlessness’. On the third day of the RNC, Pence said that the ‘hard truth’ is that Americans won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s leadership.

Amid the renewed tensions following the police shooting of African-American man, Jacob Blake, the Republicans aggressively defended law enforcement on the third day of their convention. Pence reportedly argued that Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail in cities from coast to coast. While violent protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Pence reportedly said ‘violence must stop’, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha.

READ: Trump Makes Surprise Appearance At RNC Night Three

The US Vice President asserted that the country will have law and order on the streets for every American of every race, creed and colour. Pence even assailed Biden for saying there is an ‘implicit bias’ against minorities and ‘systemic racism’ in the US.

Pence calls Biden ‘cheerleader’ for China

Trump and Pence are being challenged by Biden and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party in the November 3 elections. While speaking at the convention, Pence also launched a frontal attack against Biden and said that he has been a ‘cheerleader’ for communist China. He added that Biden would be nothing more than a ‘Trojan horse’ for a radical left.

READ: Retired St. Louis Police Captain's Widow To Address RNC

“Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China wants to repeal all the tariffs that are levelling the playing field for American workers and actually criticised President Trump for suspending all travel from China at the outset of this pandemic,” Pence said in his address from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Furthermore, he went on to say the if voters want a president who ‘falls silent’ when the US heritage is demeaned or insulted, then Trump is ‘not your man’. While hailing Donald Trump’s leadership, Pence added that the US President kept his word. He added that Trump moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem and last year, American armed forces took the last inch of ISIS (the Islamic State) territory, crushed their caliphate and took down their leader without one American casualty.

(With AP inputs)

READ: RNC Speech Serves As Farewell Address For Kellyanne Conway

READ: Mike Pompeo Hails Trump At RNC, Says He Has Put ‘America First Vision' Into Action