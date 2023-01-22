Penn Professor Advised Biden's Grand-daughter To Use Her Family Name & Visit China: Report

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania urged US President Joe Biden's son grand-daughter, Naomi, to attend a lavish, all-expenses-paid conference in China, claiming that her family name would open doors for her in the country, a recent report from the New York Post suggests. The messages were found on the abandoned laptop of Hunter Biden, the son of the US President.

The University of Pennsylvania is currently facing scrutiny after classified documents were found at the school's Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. shortly before the midterm elections. The discovery was concealed by the White House for months afterwards. Some of the documents were reportedly related to countries where Hunter Biden had done business, such as Ukraine.

Frank Plantan Jr., a “lecturer emeritus” at the University of Pennsylvania, reportedly assured Naomi Biden that attending China's Boao Forum, an event described as an "Asian Davos," would be easy. “My impression [is] it is pretty light lifting — no long speeches and more conversational. They will fly you business class and of course provide all your accommodations and meals and are happy to try and arrange meetings or introductions for you there or in other sectors in China,” the Penn professor's message to Naomi read. Plantan also wrote to Naomi, "I don't think it would surprise you that they are interested in you thanks to your family name. I would not take offense at that — it is truly the Chinese way. (And frankly, better you than that dolt Tiffany Trump)".

Invitation came when Joe Biden was preparing for his 2020 campaign

The invitation came at a time when Naomi Biden was studying law at Columbia University, and her grandfather, Joe Biden, was preparing for his 2020 presidential campaign. In a message to Hunter, Naomi identified Plantan as the “head of the IR department at Penn” and asked for his thoughts on whether she should attend. Hunter Biden reportedly advised her to go, urging her to ask for a second ticket for her boyfriend, Peter Neal. According to the New York Post report, Hunter Biden himself had spent years looking for ways to capitalize on business opportunities in China, and had been feted by some of the country's most powerful businessmen. One such deal, a 2017-2018 plan to sell liquified natural gas to China, which appears to have involved Joe Biden, has become a focus of the US House Oversight Committee, with its new Chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calling the deal "potentially criminal."

Naomi ultimately decided to not attend the event after Joe Biden asked her not to

Despite Hunter's encouragement, Naomi ultimately decided not to attend the 2019 Boao Forum, which took place in China's resort island of Hainan. The keynote speaker at the event was Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, then the second most powerful man in the country's ruling Communist party. Naomi's decision not to attend came after Joe Biden's team advised against it, with concerns about how her attendance may be perceived by the press and the Chinese government.

Naomi wrote to Plantan in a message, "It is with great regret that I write to tell you I will not be able to attend the Boao Forum. In doing his due diligence, my Pop [Joe Biden] asked his China experts and advisors to brief him on how my attendance may be perceived by the press and Chinese government. After he had all the information and upon the advice of his staff my Pop asked that I respectfully tell the Boao Forum that I would in fact not be able to attend". This report raises questions about the potential use of political influence and connections for personal gain, as well as the role of foreign governments in attempting to gain access to political figures and their families. It remains to be seen how these allegations will be addressed by the University of Pennsylvania, the Biden White House and other relevant parties.