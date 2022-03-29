Pennsylvania: Multiple Vehicles Collide On Highway Due To Severe Snow Squall, 3 Killed

A snow squall led to a collision involving multiple vehicles in Pennsylvania on Monday. The video posted on Facebook by Mike Moye showed several trucks and a number of smaller vehicles struck and at least one ablaze. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Schuylkill County near the Minersville exit at about 11 am Monday.

According to Associated Press News, three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday. Dr David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers. The major accident took place as tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before the collision.

Additional concerns include the inability of firetrucks to ascend Route 901 to reach the scene due to heavy snow, the (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reported. The visuals posted on social media showed tractor-trailers and other vehicles slamming into other stopped vehicles and what appeared to be a tanker truck afire as the panicked witness ran from the road for safety.

Heavy snow squall, very poor visibility warning issued

The National Weather Service had warned of numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility." The forecasters had also advised the travellers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident." There was also a warning of squalls quickly reducing the visibility to under one-half of a mile and also coating the roads with snow.

National Weather Service office in State College forecaster Mike Colbert said the weather service just started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.

"They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That's why they are so dangerous," he said.