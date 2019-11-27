Pennsylvania: Siblings Arrested Over Fight To Ride In Front Seat

Lackawanna County Police in the United States arrested a pair of siblings over a bizarre and dangerous fight to ride shotgun in a car. Arguments and fights among friends and siblings to ride a shotgun are common but this incident led to an explosive situation where the police had to intervene and take the siblings into custody. Bret Brezenski, 27, and his sister Brianna Brezenski, 20, from Olyphant in the US state of Pennsylvania, face charges of simple assault and resisting arrest.

Girlfriend sitting in the front seat

Bret, along with his girlfriend who was sitting in the front seat of the car, went to pick up her sister from work. Brianna reportedly didn’t like her riding the shotgun and the matter eventually escalated. Some workers setting up the town Christmas tree were present at the scene and after finding Bret’s girlfriend (whose name has not been disclosed) in distress, they called the police.

Olyphant Police Chief James Devoe told a local news outlet that the workers informed the police about a girl kept hostage in a car and that she was yelling for help. But when the police arrived at the scene, the car sped off which led to a chase. The police officer said that they were driving like “animals” in packed traffic and a matter that could have been solved by flipping a coin, had put the lives of people in danger.

Didn't cooperate with the police

When the police chased down the siblings, Bret didn’t cooperate with the police and became aggressive. According to the Olyphant Police Chief, he told Bret to calm down and stand against the car but he attacked Devoe as soon as he put his weapon down. Brianna attacked Devoe out of nowhere after he was forced to throw Bret into the grass. Once the backup arrived, both siblings were taken into custody. Bret’s girlfriend was so terrified by the whole incident that she filed for a restraining order against the siblings and other members of the Brezenski family.

