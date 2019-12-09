Pensacola Shooting: Investigators Says Saudi Shooter Acted Alone

The FBI on Sunday said that the shooter involved in the Pensacola naval base attack acted alone. According to the FBI, the motive behind the attack is not yet clear but they are certain that the gunman acted alone and no other person was involved. Mohammad Alshamrani went on a killing spree inside a US naval base on Friday, killing three and injuring eight others.

Pensacola naval base shooting

The shooting took place on Friday morning at around 6:51am when the first incident was reported to Escambia County Sherrif's office. The shooting stopped after sheriff's deputy fatally shot down the gunman. Reportedly, the shooter who was receiving a basic aviation training at the Pensacola base was handpicked by the Saudi military and belonged to an elite family.

Read: Six Saudi Nationals Detained In Connection To Pensacola Naval Base Shooting

The FBI on Sunday confirmed that the Glock 9mm gun used in the shooting was legally purchased by Mohammad Alshamrani. According to US regulations, it is legal for a foreigner to buy a gun who is not on an immigrant visa. The gunman was part of the 18 member group from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces who came to the United States to receive initial pilot training and English classes.

Read: Saudi Arabia Man Involved In Shooting At US Naval Base In Pensacola

Six Saudi nationals was questioned

After the incident, investigating agencies picked up six Saudi nationals from the scene of the crime and were questioned for allegedly recording the whole incident as it unfolded. Rachel Rojas, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville office and lead investigator on the case said that the Saudi nationals close to the shooter are cooperating with investigating agencies.

Read: 3 Civilians, Shooter Killed In Pensacola Naval Base Shooting: Officials

Donald Trump on Saturday said that the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud called him to express his solidarity and also said that the people of the Kingdom does not support the barbaric attack. According to reports, King Al-Saud expressed his "sorrow and grief" and also offered condolences to the families of the victims. King Al-Saud has directed the Saudi investigating agencies to cooperate fully with their American counterparts.

Read: Saudi Man Involved In US Naval Base Shooting Assailed America As 'nation Of Evil'