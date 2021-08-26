Pentagon Affirms Aug 31 Deadline For US Pullout From Afghanistan; Updates On Evacuations

In a breaking development, US Army Major General William 'Hank' Taylor on Wednesday confirmed that over 19,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people that the United States has evacuated to around 82,300 since Taliban's take over. While addressing media, the Defence Department said that the US would not be responsible for Kabul airport after its troops are out of Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the military will continue to evacuate needed populations all the way to the end."

'More than 10,000 people currently at Kabul airport'

While addressing the joint presser, Taylor added that in the final days and hours there will have to be a balance as the 5,400 troops in Kabul and critical systems also need to be withdrawn. Furthermore, he added that more than 10,000 people were currently at Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan. He said that in the past 24 hours, 90 US military and other international flights have evacuated over 19,000 more people.

"One plane has departed every 39 minutes," Taylor said in the joint press briefing on Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday, 42 US military aircraft departed with approximately 11,200 personnel. Combined with 48 coalition aircraft departures, an additional 7,800 personnel have left Kabul. That is 90 total flights out of Kabul," he added.

Pentagon's confirmation came after President Joe Biden had said that he was determined to sticking to his August 31 deadline for completing the US and the NATO pullout as the Taliban insisted he must, ramping up pressure on the already risky operation to fly people out of Kabul.

The Taliban wrestled back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted following a US-led invasion in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaeda orchestrated while being sheltered by the group. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals or a return to the brutal rule that they imposed when they were in power last.

It is unclear whether all of Afghans will be able to exit before the end of the month.