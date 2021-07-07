Pentagon Awards $10 Billion Cloud Deal To Amazon, Reverses Trump-era Move

The United States Defence Department has scrapped its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on July 6 reversing the award to Microsoft corp announced during former US President Donald Trump’s leadership. Pentagon on Tuesday also announced a fresh contract to include its big tech rival Amazon.com. The contract awarded during the Trump era in late 2019 was kept on hold after Amazon challenged the decision and filed a lawsuit. Former US President has publicly denounced ex-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos while repeatedly criticising the entire company.

As per reports, as the pentagon reversed the decision after a year, shares of both Microsoft and Amazon closed at a record high with the online retailer up 4.7% and shares of the software company a penny higher. At the time, expressing disagreement in 2019, Amazon had said that the Pentagon’s decision was full of “egregious errors” which the firm suggested was a result of “improper pressure from Trump.” Amazon had also cited a 2019 book that reported Trump had directed the Pentagon to “screw Amazon” out of the JEDI contract.

Pentagon revaluated decision in September 2020

Reportedly, Pentagon had re-evaluated the contract proposals in September 2020 when it said that Microsoft’s submission was the best. However, under the US President Joe Biden administration, the US Department of Defence said on July 6 that Amazon and Microsoft are the only two firms that can match the department’s requirements but eventually noted that they are reaching out to other cloud providers in the next three months if they also met the government’s standards. Other cloud companies apart from Microsoft and Amazon include Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc's Google and IBM Corp.

Reportedly, Pentagon is hoping to have the first awards by April 2022 for its new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC). Noting the urgent need, reportedly, John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the Defense Department said that expects both Microsoft and Amazon to get the cloud contracts. Sherman said, "I've got to get this now -- as soon as possible -- starting hopefully as soon as April.”

