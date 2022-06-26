As the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade banning the legal rights for women to abortion, US military headqaurters Pentagon, for the first time, weighed in on the civilian issue and the state policy. US defense chief Lloyd Austin made a rare remarks, as he "vowed" to protect reproductive health and well-being of America's women troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking at a press conference said that he is evaluating these policies following the Supreme Court’s decision of striking down Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 guaranteed woman’s right to an abortion.

Austin emphasized that the ruling will impact thousands of women military personnel and their families, who may be stationed in states where abortions for them will soon be outlawed or heavily restricted. Defense department will be closely “examining this decision and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law,” Austin said in a statement.

“Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our [female] service members, the civilian workforce and [Defense Department] families. I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

'I am committed to taking care of resilience of our Force': Austin

US military's health program at the bases covered the abortions for the female troops at private facilities before several states outlawed it following the Supreme Court's decision. Austin stressed, "I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force." The ruling that robs women of their reproductive rights will strain the United States military's recruitment efforts. IN US Army, women constitute close to 20% of the military's total 1.3 million-member active-duty force, and of those 95% of them are of reproductive age, Stars and Stripes analysis and statistics revealed. Thousands of military women are currently stationed in states that already or will soon have banned the abortion including Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Federal law forbidding abortions to women also precludes military doctors from running the procedure which would lead to forced birthing among the military service members. US Army and Air Force have taken significant steps over last few years to make it easier for female troops to get time off for abortions, and supported the pro-choice stance. US Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy have policies in place that have been developed with consultation of the victims or witnesses of sexual abuse or rape -- that allows these service members to request transfers and privacy incase they felt unsafe.