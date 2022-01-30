Pentagon Believes China Not Planning To Be Involved In Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Report

Pentagon does not believe China plans to be involved in the situation in Ukraine in any manner, despite the growing tensions, according to the United States Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, reported Sputnik. The growing conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine is piquing China's attention. With over 100,000 Russian troops stationed on the Ukrainian border, Western countries are growing concerned that the Kremlin is contemplating an attack. However, Moscow has denied the existence of such an invasion.

"I leave it for the Chinese leaders to speak for themselves. But we see no indication that China's going to get involved here in any meaningful way," Pentagon spokesman Kirby stated in an interview on the Full Court Press news show, when questioned about the likelihood of China's help for Russia in the situation surrounding Ukraine, Sputnik News Agency reported.

The Pentagon spokesman went on to say that if Russia invades Ukraine, it will face serious economic consequences, as well as increased isolation. China and Russia's objectives, however, do not often coincide, despite their shared rivalry with the United States. China has also made significant investments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which could be jeopardised if the crisis arises.

Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect China adversely

Ukraine is one of China's largest grain exporters. According to various media reports, Beijing and Kyiv intend to double their bilateral commerce to $20 billion each year by 2025. China has also contributed to infrastructure projects in Ukraine, notably the construction of a new metro line. The multibillion-dollar "Belt and Road" program launched by Beijing runs across several former Soviet bloc countries, including Ukraine.

In 2016, China established a direct rail and ferry freight link with Illichivsk port on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, bypassing Russia, via Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. According to analysts, intensifying the Russia-China military cooperation is one of the major pains that Russia can inflict on the US and NATO in order to compel them to compromise, AP reported.

Russia has been accused by the United States and its allies of gathering troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. According to Sputnik, the US has warned Russia with huge sanctions if it decides to invade Ukraine. Russia has frequently denied the allegations, claiming that it has the right to move its soldiers within its sovereign territory and that it has no plans to invade any country. The charges are seen by Moscow as a justification for NATO military equipment being stationed near Russian borders.

