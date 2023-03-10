Biden Admin Blocked From Sharing Evidence Of Russian War Crimes In Int'l Court; Here's Why

The Pentagon is blocking the Biden administration from providing evidence to the International Criminal Court in The Hague gathered by American intelligence agencies about Russian atrocities in Ukraine, according to reports citing current and former officials familiar with the matter.

According to a news report, "American military leaders oppose helping the court investigate Russians because they fear setting a precedent that might help pave the way for it to prosecute Americans."

Other departments favour providing the court with the evidence

The rest of the administration, according to officials, including the State and Justice Departments, intelligence agencies and other departments, favours providing the court with the evidence.

According to reports, the database contains information on decisions made by Russian officials to purposefully damage civilian infrastructure and abduct thousands of Ukrainian children from the country's occupied area.

Recently, significant information about at least 20 torture chambers that the Russians operated on the right bank of Kherson Oblast during their eight-month occupation was examined by international and Ukrainian prosecutors. Also, prosecutors gathered testimony from more than 1,000 people who had been unlawfully detained and tortured by Russian security services in the region's occupied territories.

On March 3, while speaking at a justice conference in Lviv, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that Kyiv has registered over 70,000 Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. "Russian President Vladimir Putin and all his accomplices must receive lawful and fair sentences," he added.