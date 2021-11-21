Pentagon Official Says US Military 'not Ready' For Climate Change

The US Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks recently warned that the American military is “not ready” to handle climate change. While speaking to CNN, Hicks said that the US is not where it should be and now is beyond the time to get in front of the climate challenge. Hicks noted that climate change has opened up new areas of strategic competition like the Arctic and intensified the competition for scarce resources, such as the raw materials required to make the lithium-ion batteries crucial to electric vehicles.

Hicks, who is the first woman to hold the Pentagon’s number two position and leads the military’s different efforts on climate change, also noted that around $750 billion of investment worldwide is going in lithium-ion batteries, adding the challenge is most that is happening in China. “They dominate that supply chain. It’s a significant national security challenge for us,” she said.

Further, while speaking about electric military vehicles, Hicks said that as the civilian automotive industry goes green, the Pentagon will follow. She said that if US Defence does not follow and be part of the solution, it will be left behind and the American vehicle fleets won’t be able to be supported. But noting that the electric military vehicles will pose many challenges, Hicks also added that the temporary solution is hybrid tactical vehicles, which might help bridge the current gas vehicle fleet and the future electric fleet.

"Once we start to understand that we can't opt out of climate change in anything that we do - it's just a fact, a reality of how we think about the future -- then we can start to really get in front of and be productive" on climate change, Hicks told CNN.

Biden administration’s climate agenda

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the fight against climate change has been a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s agenda. US President Joe Biden has already signed an executive order that put the climate crisis at the centre of foreign policy and national security. During COP26 earlier this month, Biden also reiterated the US’ commitment to do its part to lower carbon emissions.

Biden said that his nation is going to cut greenhouse gas emissions by well over a gigaton by 2030. Biden added that the United States will also deliver cleaner air and water for children, electrify fleets of schools' buses, increase credits for electric vehicles, and address legacy pollution. It is to mention that even though the US Defense Department did not send a top representative to the recent COP26, Hicks welcomes the conference as an opportunity for key players to work together on an “issue bigger than any one nation”.

(Image: AP)