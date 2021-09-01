Pentagon Calls Taliban 'ruthless Group From Past'; Says 'US Doesn't Know What They Want'

To mark the end of the military mission in Afghanistan, the Pentagon on Wednesday in its briefing called the Taliban 'ruthless groups from the past' and expressed that the USA has no idea what the insurgent group actually wants. The United States of America has been facing criticism for its ill-planned US troop's withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, US President Biden and his administration including Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin calling it 'historic'.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, during his address officially marked the end of America's 20-year-war and paid tributes to the 13 US army personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack in Kabul. "Both as Secretary and as a veteran our Afghan war, my thoughts have been with the brave Americans who stood up to serve after al-Qaeda attacked us on September 11th, 2001," said Austin.

"My heart is with their families and loved ones, with our friends and allies, and with our fellow citizens whose lives were lost or changed forever, over 20 years of war," added Lloyd Austin.

Austin further stated in the address shared by the Department of Defense, "The United States evacuated some 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians. And we did it all in the midst of a pandemic and in the face of grave and growing threats. Our forces risked their own lives to save the lives of others, and 13 of our very best, paid the ultimate price."

"I’ll be traveling to the Gulf next week to thank our partners there who’ve done so much to help save and shelter Afghan civilians," added Austin.

US' longest war in Afghanistan ends with the Taliban's return to power

America has ended its longest war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has announced, hours after the final US evacuation plane flew out of Kabul airport amidst celebratory gunfire from the Taliban, leaving the war-ravaged country in disarray and its future uncertain under the rule of hardline Islamist militants.

The last plane carrying US forces left Afghanistan on Monday around midnight, a day ahead of schedule, ending a 20-year war that left nearly 2,500 American troops dead and spanned as long as four presidencies.

The C17 aircraft's departure from Kabul's international airport was the final chapter in a contentious military effort, which eventually saw the US handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban terrorists that it sought to root out when American troops entered the country in 2001.

The head of US Central Command General Kenneth Frank McKenzie announced the end of the mission to Afghanistan during a news conference on Monday at the Pentagon, informing reporters the last US aircraft took off in Kabul just before midnight local time, ahead of President Biden's deadline for completing the withdrawal. It's a mission that brought Osama bin Laden to justice, along with many of his al-Qaida co-conspirators, McKenzie said, noting the cost to the US was high.

