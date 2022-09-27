Pentagon Chief Decries China's 'provocations' On Taiwan; Hails 'strong' India-US Ties

Amid soaring tension between China and Taiwan, US Defence Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin again lambasted Bejing for its continuous provocative action on the island nation while also hailing US-India ties. The critical remarks from the top US Defence official came during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, where the former stressed the increasing provocations by the Chinese army against their neighbouring states have challenged the international order.

"Regional security is especially important right now, due to China's increasing bellicosity, especially regarding Taiwan. In recent months, we have seen the PRC intensify its efforts to challenge the rules-based international order," said Austin.

Exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific developments, maritime challenges and regional issues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2022

Besides, the two leaders also criticised China for supporting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and underscored that like Moscow it also wants to invade Taipei. Austin called Russian President Vladimir Putin's action against Ukraine an "unprovoked and cruel" invasion. During the meeting, Austin noted that the ties between India and the United States — the world's two largest democracies — including military ties, are growing stronger.

"These conversations reinforce a growing depth, breadth and ambition of our partnership," Austin said. "And that partnership is moving from strength to strength."

Notably, military cooperation between the two nations is at an all-time high. Indian and US service members regularly exercise together, and the two governments regularly share information and intelligence, especially in the wake of the geospatial agreement signed between the two governments in 2020. India participates in the American international military education and training program.

Jaishankar avers stability in the Indo-Pacific crucial to maintain global order

Amid increasing Chinese influence, India has again reiterated its stand on a free and open Indo-Pacific region and underscored that "the prosperity of the region is crucial in maintaining the global order". Jaishankar, who is on a trip to America for the UN General Assembly session, noted that the global situation has become more challenging in the Indo-Pacific region and said the stability, security and prosperity of the region are important to maintain the global order.

"So for me, our meeting today and my presence here today, I do share with you that the global situation has become a far more challenging variety of reasons. Indo-Pacific in particular, it's important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured which is best done amongst others," Jaishankar said during the opening remarks at Pentagon.

Besides, the leaders also stressed cooperation between the US, India, Japan, Australia and European allies in order to secure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar/AP