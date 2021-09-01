Pentagon Chief Discusses Afghanistan Situation With Qatari Emir After US Withdrawal

The US Department of Defense on August 31 said that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed the latest development in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the American troops from the war-torn country. According to a press note, Austin conveyed appreciation for Qatar’s critical support to the US operations in Afghanistan. The two leaders also pledged to continue cooperation on regional security issues.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-Qatar bilateral relationship, and to discuss the situation in Afghanistan,” the press note read.

It added, “Secretary Austin conveyed appreciation for Qatar’s critical support to U.S. operations in Afghanistan, including its generous help in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, Embassy Kabul personnel, and at-risk Afghans through Qatar.”

Qatar new base for US’ diplomatic mission

On Monday, the US announced the completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year military presence. Qatar has played a vital role in mediating talks with the Taliban, hosting peace negotiations between the group and the United States. After the US suspended its diplomatic mission in Kabul, it even transferred the operations to Doha, Qatar.

“For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administering humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners, and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban," Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said.

Austin speaks with world leaders

Meanwhile, apart from Qatari Emir, Austin spoke with several foreign leaders over the phone to thank them for their help in the US military's withdrawal of troops and evacuation of at-risk Afghans from the war-ravaged nation. The Pentagon chief spoke to several world leaders, including Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Norwegian Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit S. Sajjan and German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. As foreign forces concluded their drawdown from Kabul, the US has said that they have entered a "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)