Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin Sees Asia Ties As 'credible Deterrence' Against China

US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin, on March 13, said that he would be visiting Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China. The trip which is scheduled to take place from March 14 to March 18 is expected to pave the way for future visits by officials from the Biden administration. Speaking at a press conference, Austin further said that he would be visiting New Delhi alone but would be joined by US State Secretary Anthony Blinken on his trip to Seoul and Tokyo.

"This is all about alliances and partnerships. One of the things that the secretary of state and I want to do is begin to strengthen the alliances. This will be more about listening and learning, getting their point of view,” he told reporters while elaborating on his trip. READ | Call me? US-Turkey reset faces long list of hurdles

'Enhancing capabilities'

Austin will, on Sunday (local time), kick-off his trip via Hawaii, the seat of the American military command for the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing reporters in Honolulu, the defence chief said that his trip was also aimed at “enhancing capabilities” so as to tackle the expansion of Chinese power and maintain the status quo. Lloyd said that while the US was focused on the anti-jihadist struggle in the Middle East, China was modernizing its army at high speed.

“That competitive edge that we've had has eroded. We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward. Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans... to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US," he added.

The announcement comes as the four QUAD countries-India, US, Japan and Australia March 12 vowed to strive for a “free, open and inclusive” region unconstrained by “coercion” - referring to China which is flexing its military muscle in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. In a joint statement issued after the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral alliance attended by US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, the leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation on the “defining challenges of our time”. They also said that the four countries are committed to working together and with a range of partners.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)