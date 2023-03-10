Pentagon Chief Says US Disturbed By West Bank Violence In Meeting With Israel's Netanyahu

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin expressed concerns of the United States about rising violence in the West Bank during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. Following the meeting, the defence secretary told reporters that the US "remains firmly opposed to any acts that could trigger more insecurity, including settlement expansion and inflammatory rhetoric”.

“We’re especially disturbed by violence from settlers against Palestinians,” Austin said, according to The Times Of Israel. Furthermore, he urged the Israeli government to reach a consensus on its judicial overhaul to subdue nationwide protests. Austin also noted that the ties between Washington and Jerusalem is “rooted in the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law" and both are "built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and a strong judiciary”.

“An independent judicial system is an important part of democracy. A broad consensus must be achieved for fundamental changes in the judicial system in order for them to remain sustainable,” Austin emphasized.

The Pentagon chief made the remarks at the headquarters of Israel Aerospace Industries after holding a separate meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant. Austin's remarks come in the wake of increased unrest in the West Bank. On Thursday, three Palestinian Islamic Jihad assailants were shot dead by Israeli forces in the region as part of a raid.

Netanyahu travels via chopper as protests take over Israel

On the other hand, Netanyahu said ahead of his meeting with Austin that Israel and the US share a common agenda, which is "to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon, to stop Iranian aggression, to protect regional security and prosperity, and to expand the circle of peace”.

The Israeli PM headed for the meeting in a helicopter, in the wake of the protests that have taken over Israel and disrupted highways and airports following his government’s plans for a judicial overhaul. After the meeting with the Pentagon chief, Netanyahu and his wife Sara jetted off to Rome to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.