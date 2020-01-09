Pentagon Chief Says US Has 'restored Level Of Deterrence With Iran'

After the dramatic escalation of US-Iran tension over the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on January 8 that Washington has reestablished some 'deterrence' towards Tehran. However, the Pentagon chief concluded by saying 'time will tell'. Earlier Esper had mentioned that US 'does not seek conflict' however, it 'will respond forcefully if necessary'.

"I think at this point with the strikes we took against Kataeb Hezbollah in late December and then our actions with regard to Soleimani, I believe that we've restored a level of deterrence with them," Esper told reporters referring to the Iraqi group backed by Iran.

Esper's comments came after Iran retaliated on Soleimani's killing by firing 22 ballistic missiles on Wednesday into two bases of Iraq, housing US troops. However, some American reports said that they were aware of the attack and no US or Iraqi personnel were killed in those strikes. According to the Pentagon, its own 'early warning systems' had detected the incoming missiles in advance which allowed the troops to avoid injury.

We can report 100% accountability of US personnel in Iraq. The attacks last night, fortunately, did not harm our personnel or coalition partners. We remain vigilant and will continue to take force protection measures. We hope Iran will take this chance to de-escalate tensions. — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) January 8, 2020

Trump urges UNSC, NATO intervention

US President Donald Trump had addressed the media on January 8 after the attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops and urged United Nations Security Council to intervene in the matter. Trump not only called for peace but also spoke about making a deal with Iran.

Talking about UNSC he further said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 8, sought for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance to increase its presence and involvement in the Middle East. While addressing his first public comments on Iran's military strikes targeting US troops, he said, “Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.”

The US President made it clear that US does not need oil and gas from the middle east and Washington is the number one producer of these items.

(With PTI inputs)