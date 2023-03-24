Pentagon Chief Says, 'Xi's Visit To Russia Is A Matter Of Grave Concern'

The recent visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia has been regarded as "a matter of grave concern for Washington", said Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense on Thursday to lawmakers, RT reported. The warning by the Defense secretary was made while he was speaking at the House of Representatives subcommittee on defence appropriations. This statement was the answer to the question where Austin was asked to comment on Xi’s trip to Moscow, and its consequences for China and US relationship. To which the Pentagon chief replied, "Xi’s visit to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and remaining there for a couple of days I think sends a very troubling message, a message of support."

Further, he added that the Pentagon has not witnessed any signs that China was supplying Russia with military equipment to use against Ukraine, as per RT report. He added that Pentagon has been closely monitoring the situation and cautioned that “if they were to go down that path, I think that would be very troubling for the international community.” The Pentagon chief warned that if Xi decided to arm Moscow, “it would prolong the conflict and certainly broaden the conflict potentially – not only in the region but globally.”



Pentagon chief warns about Xi's Russia visit

Chinese president Xi Jinping has recently embarked on a three-day state visit to Moscow where he held talks with his counterpart Russian President Vladimir Putin. In that three-day visit, both nations signed more than a dozen documents that would increase defence, industrial and economic cooperation. The leaders of both countries, Xi and Putin, have pledged to “deepen relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction entering a new era.”

The Biden administration has stated that China has been thinking to provide military help to Russia while threatening “consequences” should it make such a move. However, the claims by the US government on arms supply to Russia have been dismissed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Further, the Chinese government has accused Washington of “spreading false information” and “fanning the flames” of the Ukraine conflict.