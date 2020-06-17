'Wish Her The Very Best': US Department Of Defence As Pentagon Official Elaine Resigns

The Pentagon Comptroller Elaine McCusker, who submitted her resignation on June 16, reportedly questioned the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine last year which led to US President Donald Trump's impeachment. Back in 2019, Trump had nominated McCusker to be promoted to the undersecretary of defence. However, he withdrew the nomination after the White House ousted several other officials who had testified at his impeachment inquiry.

According to an international media outlet, McCusker had raised concerns about the legality of Ukraine military aid being held by the Trump administration, which led to the US President being impeached. The US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on June 16 in a statement said that McCusker, who was the Deputy Under Secretary of Defence, will resign effective June 26.

According to a press note released on the official site of US department of Defence, Esper said, “Since joining the Department of Defense Elaine has worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and audit processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation as well as the men and women who serve it”.

The statement further read, “I am grateful for her dedication to public service and the contributions that she has made to the Department and wish her the very best in her future endeavours”.

McCusker expressed concerns about legality

While the senate acquitted Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, it was also believed that $391 million in security aid was used as leverage to force Kiev to tarnish Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. As during the time McCusker was the acting comptroller, she had reportedly expressed concerns about the legality of withholding funds.

Trump, on the other hand, had branded the impeachment effort a ‘witch hunt’. According to an international media outlet, McCusker not only raised concerns but also sought to ensure that the administration was in compliance with the law.

(Image: @TomSquitieri/Twitter)

