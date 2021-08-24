Pentagon Concerned Over Threat On US Airlift Ops, Emphasises Need To Take Precaution

With a surge in evacuations by the United States in Afghanistan, there are significant threats to the airlift operation, stated Pentagon. However, the US military has been taking relevant measures to handle the overall situation and avoid any chaos during the operations.

Pentagon on facing threat in Afghanistan

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, Army General Stephen R. Lyons, who is also the head of US Transportation Command, said that there is a significant threat to the US military operations in Afghanistan. Without providing any further details, he said that the US is closely aligned to CENTCOM and other agencies on threat reporting and potential threats to airline operations.

Further, talking about the C-17 flights deployed by the US government for the evacuation operations, he said that they are the best in the world and the government has been taking corrective measures to mitigate the threat.

Earlier, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had said that the evacuation process can be sped up with the coordination from the Taliban side as well. Allowing deconfliction has worked well in the evacuation and also help in reducing the size of the crowd outside the airport, he added.

President Biden's National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan also in a separate briefing said that the government has been in constant contact with the Taliban regarding several issues through both political and security channels. Despite the ongoing communication, they still face a serious threat from the Islamic State terror group, he said.

US evacuation in Afghanistan

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 14, the US along with other countries has been carrying out evacuation operations for bringing back officials as well as civilians safely back to their countries. Earlier on Monday, the US military evacuated around 10,400 people out of Afghanistan followed by 6,660 people in the next 12 hours.

Despite the efforts made by the officials, chaotic visuals showing people rushing to the airport have surfaced on the internet. The Taliban situation has created panic and apprehension among the people who are now trying to free the country as soon as possible.

(Image Credits: AP)