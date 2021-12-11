The US Department of Defense (DOD), on Saturday, mourned the untimely demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Army personnel who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

Speaking at a media briefing, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that his entire department mourns with India and the Indian military for the loss of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other soldiers.

"The US have a close defence partnership with India and we want to see that deepen further. Nothing we can do to lessen that grief but we are certainly going to look to keep our defence partnership healthy and strong, that is what General Rawat would have wanted," Kirby said.

Earlier on December 8, top Pentagon officials, including Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Mark Milley, had extended their deepest condolences.

Austin had said that General Rawat was at the centre of the Indian Armed Forces' transition into a more jointly integrated warfighting organisation and remarked that General Bipin Rawat left an "indelible impact" on the course of the US-India defence partnership.

Expressing his condolences, General Milley said he was honoured to have known CDS Bipin Rawat and that he had a fantastic time in the US during his last visit in September.

General Rawat laid to rest will full military honours

Nearly 800 military and service personnel attended the last rites of General Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat. As many as 99 officials of the Tri-services formed the front escort as the nation bid final adieu to the top Indian Army officer on Friday, December 10.

The other's deceased in the tragic IAF chopper crash include -- Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, the lone survivor, is battling for his life at a hospital in Bengaluru.

(Image: AP/ANI/PTI)