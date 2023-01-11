Pentagon Ditches Mandate Requiring US Armed Forces To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the United States military, just like it has on the entire country. In an effort to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness, the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted a mandate in August 2021 that required all military personnel to get vaccinated against the virus. The mandate was put in place shortly after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and as the pandemic was at its peak.

The mandate was met with some resistance from troops, with over 8,400 of them being discharged for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions. However, on December 23, Congress passed a law giving the Defense Secretary 30 days to rescind the mandate. As a result, Austin has now formally dropped the mandate and issued a new memo which gives commanders discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated, as per the Post Star.

What does the memo say?

The memo, widely anticipated since the legislation was signed into law, states that the Pentagon will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members. As per the memo, the vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force. The Defense Secretary also stated that commanders have the authority to maintain unit readiness and a healthy force.

While the mandate has been rescinded, Austin’s memo does not completely eliminate the role of vaccination in the military. He stated that other department policies, including mandates for other vaccines, remain in place. This includes the ability of commanders to consider, as appropriate, the individual immunization status of personnel in making deployment, assignment, and other operational decisions, including when vaccination is required for travel to, or entry into, a foreign nation.

The decision to lift the mandate and give commanders discretion is a significant shift for the Pentagon, but it also reflects the reality of the pandemic in the United States. Roughly 99% of active-duty troops in the Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps have already been vaccinated, as well as 98% of the Army. The Guard and Reserve rates are lower, but generally are more than 90%. These high vaccination rates suggest that the mandate had already been successful in getting a significant portion of the force vaccinated.

What now?

The decision to lift the mandate also brings an end to the exemption requests and the discharge of troops who refused to get vaccinated. Austin’s memo states that those who sought exemptions and were denied will have their records updated and any letters of reprimand will be removed. Those who were discharged for refusing to obey a lawful order to take the vaccine will have the opportunity to petition their military service to request a change in the “characterization of their discharge” in their personnel records.

It's worth flagging again that Austin’s decision leaves some discretion to commanders, allowing them to decide whether they can require vaccines in some circumstances, such as certain deployments overseas. Military officials vividly recall the overwhelming crisis of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy aircraft carrier that was knocked out of duty and sidelined in Guam for 10 weeks in early 2020 as the emerging virus swept through the ship. More than 1,000 crew members eventually became infected, and one sailors died. Military leaders worry that if troops begin to refuse the vaccine in large numbers, similar outbreaks could occur.