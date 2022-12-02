Pentagon Gives $430 Million Contract To Produce HIMARS For US Army & International Allies

The Pentagon has awarded a $430 million contract for the production of additional High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS) for the needs of the US military and international allies, including Ukraine.

According to an official statement issued by the Pentagon, this is the first new contract for HIMARS production since the system was provided to Ukraine in April. The contract will expire on December 31, 2025. However, the US Defense Department has not revealed which foreign partners would receive the new HIMARS systems.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $430,930,711 fixed-price incentive contract for full-rate production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and support services to satisfy an urgent need to support the Army and various Foreign Military Sales partners. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Brownsboro, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Boca Raton, Clearwater and Palm Bay, Florida; Whippany, New Jersey; Archbald and York, Pennsylvania; and Dallas and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025," the statement read.

Ever since the start of the Ukraine war, Kyiv has received 20 HIMARS from the United States, with 18 more to be delivered over the next few years as part of its support for Ukraine against Russia. Earlier, the US had also promised to provide a $1 billion arms package to war-ravaged Ukraine.

The ammunition provided by western nations is being used by the Ukrainian military for precise strikes on Russia’s military ammunition depots and supply routes deep into Russian-occupied territories. For the uninitiated, the GPS-guided rockets of the HIMARS system have the capacity to hit targets at long range with pinpoint accuracy.

Google to provide $2 million for digital education of Ukrainians

Tech giant Google has announced that the company will provide $2 million for the digital education of Ukrainians. The funds will be used to train the people of Ukraine in digital literacy. It is believed that this grant will bridge the digital divide, and expand the Diia Digital Education platform, said Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Friday.

