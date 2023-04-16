Pentagon Leaks Reveal Details On Chinese Spy Balloons, 'US Officials Were Aware Of...'

Pentagon officials were aware of up to four Chinese spy balloons, beyond one that flew over the continental US and was shot down in February, as per the latest leak done by the top intelligence. One of the Chinese spy balloons that were flying over a US carrier strike group, Pacific Ocean, was never reported. This secret information comes after the US documents were leaked allegedly by Massachusetts air national guard member Jack Teixeira.

Another surveillance balloon collided in the South China Sea. The leaked intelligence has also stated that "US officials had remaining questions about the February Chinese spy balloon, as authorities had not identified several sensors and antennas of the balloon more than a week after it was shot down", reported The Guardian. However, the document does not have specific details regarding when the balloons were launched, as per the Washington Post report.

Document leak creating trouble for the Pentagon?

The 21-year-old, Teixeira, has been suspected of "leaking several classified documents" on a Discord chatroom and was arrested on Thursday. Hack has been charged under the Espionage Act. According to AP reports, several documents, including verbatim transcripts and top-secret documents, have been captured and were shared "in the invitation-only chatroom." Further, It also contains details of the intelligence officials classifying the balloon that was shot down as “Killeen-23‘’.

There have been some references about the “Bulger-21” and “Accardo-21” balloons in the documents. However, if these balloons are the same ones that soared over the US carrier group or collided in the South China Sea is still unknown, reported the Guardian. Further, it shared that Bulger-21 had advanced surveillance equipment, travelling across the globe from December 2021 until May 2022. Whereas Accardo-21 had similar equipment and a “foil-lined gimbaled” sensor, said one analyst. Meanwhile, Republicans lambasted the Biden administration in February for taking too long to deflate the Chinese Spy balloons. They also argued that because of the delay, it has allowed the Chinese government additional time to spy.