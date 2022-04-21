Pentagon Makes U-turn On Military Supply To Ukraine; Avers US Didn't Send Aircraft To Kyiv

A day after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby informed that the Biden administration sent the whole aircraft to Ukraine, he took a U-turn on Wednesday and clarified that he told it by mistake during a press briefing on Tuesday. He clarified that Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the Biden administration or any other allies.

"Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the US or other allies and partners," the Defense Department said in a report on Wednesday (local time). According to Kirby, Kyiv was only provided with the spare parts that enabled them to fix aircraft that were damaged in the ongoing war.

It is worth mentioning that the top US official, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said that Ukraine received additional aircraft along with aircraft parts in a bid to get more aircraft in the air amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's special military operation.

"They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size," Kirby said during a press briefing, adding that "platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air." However, on Wednesday, Kirby clarified that the US has not provided Kyiv with any aircraft.

Earlier this month, Kirby said that the Biden administration sent at least 100 switchblade drones to the Ukrainian military. Also, Kirby said that the US defence officials trained some of the Ukrainian soldiers, who have been in Washington for professional military education programs on new weapon systems. He said that the trained Ukrainian soldiers will assist others after returning to the battlefield in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appeals to the world leaders to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the countries to support the war-torn country with advanced lethal weapons in order to fight the Russian aggression. While addressing the nation on Sunday night, he said any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the lives of lakhs of countrymen.

"We are doing everything to ensure defence. We are in constant contact with partners. We are grateful to those who really help with everything they can," Zelenskyy said. "But those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and delay their provision must know that the fate of this battle also depends on them. The fate of people who can be saved," stressed the Ukrainian President.

Image: AP/Pixabay