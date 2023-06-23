Pentagon Overstates Cost Of Weaponry Provided To Ukraine During War

The Pentagon overstated the cost of the weaponry it provided to Ukraine over the past two years by 6.2 billion dollars or nearly twice the initial projections. It produced a surplus that would be used to provide future security measures to the war-torn nation. The military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of the equipment that was taken from Pentagon stores and shipped to war-torn Ukraine, according to a detailed investigation of the accounting blunder, said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.



In the current fiscal year and the fiscal year of 2022, she claimed, there was an error of 3.6 billion dollars and 2.6 billion dollars, respectively. On September 30, 2022, this was over. The department now has more money to support Ukraine as it begins its counteroffensive against Russia because of this. It happens as the fiscal year is coming to an end and the congressional fund is starting to run low.

US military aid to Ukraine and accounting error by Pentagon

The accounting error comes at a time when Ukraine is moving its counter-offensive against Russia and trying to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from territories they have occupied since the full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. Ukraine's counteroffensive has run upon terrain that has been severely mined and fortified defences. In the meantime, Russia has continued its bombing of the Kyiv region with many Shahid exploding drones, in an assault that exposed gaps in the country's air protection since the start of the war.



Ukraine also downed Russian drones in the counter-offensive strike. The US has always used presidential drawdown authority to pull weapons, and ammunitions off the shelves and get them to Ukraine as soon as possible. The US initially had committed more than 40 Billion dollars in security assistance to the war-ravaged country. Using the new calculation the US has only provided 34 billion dollars in aid.



The precise sums of money still available for the drawdown or the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative have not been disclosed by US officials. Long-term funding is provided for the acquisition of armaments, notably bigger weapons such as air defence systems. In reaction to the Russian invasion, the US has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine totalling 113 billion dollars, part of which will be used to modernise the US military and the resources that were provided to Ukraine.



US Congress approved the latest round of aid in December totalling 45 billion dollar aid to Ukraine and NATO allies. The package was aimed to last till the end of the fiscal year in September. Everything depends upon the events on the ground as a new counteroffensive against Russia ramps up. Congressmen have regularly asked the Department of Defence to provide information on how well the US monitors its assistance to Ukraine to make sure money is not prone to fraud or falls into the wrong hands. According to Singh, the accounting error won't have an impact on how Ukraine receives help.