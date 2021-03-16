Pentagon Plans To Introduce Jetpacks And Powered Wingsuits Into Military

The United States Department of Defense said that it was planning to introduce jetpacks to cadres of special forces, a move that would bridge the gap between the fictional and real world. Recently, the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s R&D hub for new military technologies, proposed the use of what they termed as ‘portable personal air mobility system’. For this purpose, they have now offered a whopping sum of up to $1.5 million in development costs to firms that were willing to develop the ‘jetpacks’.

Other flying outfits

In addition to jetpacks, Pentagon has been eying a wide range of other flying outfits designed to be operated by one single soldier. A few of them include powered gliders, powered wingsuits and powered parafoils which could “leverage emerging electric propulsion technologies, hydrogen fuel cells or conventional heavy fuel propulsions systems”. Taking the whole venture a step ahead, the agency wants the aforementioned suits to be outfitted with “computer-assisted control functions and intuitive interfaces,” as per a report by Gizmodo.

DARPA also justified their vision stressing that the advanced outfits might prove highly useful in a variety of military settings and operations, which include “urban augmented combat”, and CSAR (combat search and rescue), among many. Additionally, the agency also stressed that the outfits should be ready to use in minimum time. As per DARPA, the outfits should be such that assembly and deployment can occur in less than 10 minutes using only simple tools or no tools at all.

Pentagon admits testing UFO wreckage

This comes as Anthony Bragalia, who previously, wrote to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) requesting details of all UFO material claimed that the Pentagon has admitted to testing wreckage of UFO crashes. According to a blog post, Bragalia claimed that the DIA released 154-page test results of a mysterious “memory” metal called ‘Nitinol’ which remembers its original shape when folded. While speaking to The Sun, Bragalia even said that it was a “stunning admission” from the US government and added that some of the retrieved debris possess “extraordinary capabilities”.

(Representative Image/ Avfoil)