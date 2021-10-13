Reaffirming its commitment to help Taiwan against China’s aggression, the United States has said that Washington’s support for Taipei is “rock solid” after the self-ruled democratic island’s defence chief warned that Beijing can launch a “full scale” invasion of the island. When US Department of Defence or Pentagon’s press secretary John Kirby was asked about the Chinese army’s activities near Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, October 12, he said that the People Liberation Army's (PLA's) manoeuvres would only increase the uncertainty in the region where Washington wishes to see stability and peace.

"The PRC [People's Republic of China] has stepped up efforts to intimidate and pressure Taiwan and other allies and partners, including increasing their military activities conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan, the East China Sea and the South China Sea, which we believe are destabilising and only increase the risk of miscalculation," Kirby said during the briefing at Pentagon.

"We will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan, and our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the strait and within the region," he also said, before calling on China to ‘honour’ its own commitments to maintain peace in the region. Kirby said, “We're urging Beijing to cease this military, diplomatic and economic pressure, and the coercion against Taiwan.”

Beijing Warns US To Stay Away From China-Taiwan

The Pentagon press secretary’s remarks on Tuesday came in the backdrop of China warning the America to not only recognise the “sensitivity” of the China-Taiwan issue but warned Washington to “abide by the one-China principle.” On October 8, when China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was asked about US military operating in Taiwan for several months, the official said, “The US should fully recognise the highly sensitive nature of Taiwan-related issues and the gravely detrimental nature of relevant issues, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan to avoid seriously damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Regarding the CIA announcing a new China-centric unit to tackle the alleged security threats from Beijing, Zhao said, “this is a typical symptom of the Cold War mentality. Relevant US agency should view China's development and China-US relations in an objective and rational light and stop doing things detrimental to mutual trust and cooperation between China and the US and China's sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Image: AP, PTI