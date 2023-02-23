Pentagon Releases Selfie Taken By US Pilot Of Chinese Balloon That It Shot Down

The US Department of Defense has released a selfie taken in the U-2 spy plane's cockpit while a service member soared just above the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that the United States military shot down earlier this month. The selfie, which was taken by the U-2 pilot, captures the shadow of the plane on the balloon as well as an unmistakable view of the cargo as it travelled across the US mainland.

On January 28, the balloon was spotted for the first time by the US. After travelling across the country, the US military shot it down off the coast of South Carolina. Fly-bys "revealed that the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations," a senior state department official claimed earlier this month.

The balloon's size and concerns over the falling debris, which could potentially harm people or assets on the land, officials claimed that they had decided against bringing the balloon down over the US mainland. According to Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the balloon had payload attached weighing almost a thousand pounds and about 200 feet in length.

The balloon could not gather considerable amount of intelligence, say US authorities

Authorities insisted that the balloon was not capable of gathering a considerable amount of intelligence, in part because the US took precautions against it as soon as it was discovered. According to the US Air Force, the U-2 is a single-seat, high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft with "glider-like characteristics." Pilots "must wear a full pressure suit similar to those worn by astronauts" since the aircraft are frequently "flown at altitudes over 70,000 feet".

The service member can be seen clearly in the picture that was made public on Wednesday. The balloon was travelling at a height of 60,000 feet when it was discovered above Montana, a state in western US. According to defense officials, the selfie was taken a week after the balloon reached US airspace close to Alaska, and NORAD sent up fighter fighters to establish a confirmed identification.

There was no cause of concern, say US officials

Officials, who were keeping an eye on the balloon, though, found no cause for concern. The balloon was then anticipated to fly over Alaska before continuing on a northern course that intelligence and military agencies could monitor and investigate, according to US officials.

Instead, shortly after flying over land, the balloon startled authorities when it abruptly turned south. Officials have reasoned that once it was over American soil, the advantages of getting more information on the balloon justified the risk of shooting it down over land.

Recovery efforts started off immediately after the alleged spy balloon was brought down over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4. The operations concluded on February 17. The debris was later transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Laboratory which is located in Virginia.

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon press secretary, said on Wednesday that the payload of the balloon has been recovered. The US sent up U-2 surveillance planes to monitor the balloon's journey.