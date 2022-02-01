Pentagon Says Additional US Forces Put On High Alert Won't Be Part Of NATO Response Force

Amid escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border, the US Defence Department stated that additional American troops have been put on high alert in preparation for a possible deployment to Eastern Europe. However, they will not be part of the 8,5000 US troops ready to assist the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Response Force, the Defence Department stated. Last week, President Joe Biden announced that a small number of US forces will be deployed to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the coming days.

"When it comes to bilateral agreements or arrangements with NATO partners, if they require additional capabilities, we would work with each nation separately to ensure that we are satisfying their needs as best we can," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a media briefing, Sputnik reported. He further stated that the US troops on high alert will be ready for deployment to any NATO country that seeks specific security support. Kirby also mentioned that the US could send some of its troops already stationed in Europe to the eastern part of the continent.

US claims Russia might invade Ukraine in February

The uptick in military aid to Kyiv comes amid the US claims that Russia might invade Ukraine in February. However, Russia has continuously denied having any such intention, claiming that accusations levelled by the West are just a cover for NATO's own planned provocations. As per reports, high-stakes diplomacy has been taking place in recent days, but no breakthrough has been made so far.

Meanwhile, President Biden has attempted to find a balance between steps intended to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin and those that could provide him with an opening to deploy the massive army he has amassed on Ukraine's border, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Ukrainian President urges West not to induce 'panic'

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, January 28, sought to play down fears of a war between the two countries. Although the Ukrainian President admitted that the number of Russian soldiers along the Ukrainian border has increased, but also stated that the current situation is not worse than it was at its peak at the beginning of 2021. The Ukrainian President has also urged western countries not to induce 'panic' over the deployment of Russian troops along his nation's border.