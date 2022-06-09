Pentagon Says ‘no Nuclear Material’ On Board Crashed Osprey Military Aircraft

Pentagon on Thursday confirmed that there was “no nuclear material” on board the military aircraft MV-22B Osprey that crashed in Imperial County near the Arizona border on Wednesday killing five US Marines, as confirmed by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. Cpl. Sarah Marshall, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, informed that the military plane went down 30 miles north of the Mexican border. The area was sealed off, marked by a sign: “Danger: Military Training in Progress. Do Not Enter.”

The Preliminary report had mentioned that there may have been the “nuclear material” on board. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, in nearby Arizona, had said in a statement that it would release more accurate information later as military and civilian first responders are at crash site.

A San Diego based reporter Malik Earnest had tweeted, saying that the military aircraft was “loaded with nuclear material” with at least 5 Marines aboard. In an official tweet Thursday, the US Marine confirmed this afternoon that there was “no nuclear material” on board MV-22B Osprey that crashed near Glamis, CA, contrary to the assumptions. Naval Air Facility in El Centro said in a statement separately that “contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft.”

An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75). Credit: US Navy

An aircraft belonging to @3rdmaw has crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian first responders are on site.



Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft. More information will be made available as we receive it. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 8, 2022

“We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian first responders are on site,” officials with the San Diego-based wing said in a statement this afternoon. “Five Marines were onboard the aircraft, and we are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew,” 3rd MAW said in an updated statement.

"We ask for the public’s patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit involved to identify what occurred this afternoon,” the US Marines said. “We are awaiting confirmation of the status of the five Marines who were onboard the aircraft, which was stationed at MCAS Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39,” it added.

Update from @3rdmaw:



At approximately 1225 PST, an MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, CA.



We are awaiting confirmation of the status of the five Marines who were onboard the aircraft, which was stationed at MCAS Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39. (1/2) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 9, 2022

The crash of the military plane occurred around 12:25 pm, according to a statement by 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson. There were five Marines onboard as the plane flew out of the Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton.

Tiltrotor aircraft's 'unreliable reputation'

The tiltrotor aircraft with unreliable reputation is used by the United States Marines, Navy and Air Force and Japanese militaries to transport equipment and troops and was widely deployed during Iraq and Afghanistan wars. It boasts the flexibility of a chopper but operates like an airplane and flies by pivoting its rotors while it can land and take off like a helicopter with a comparatively longer range. The plane, although, has a controversial history.

MV-22B landing on the deck of USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70). Credit: Gidget Fuentes/USNI

At least four US Marines were killed in a separate Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway in March.

Another V-22 Osprey crashed into the Arabian Sea in 2014 after it accidentally took off in maintenance mode, Marine Corps investigators report says. Cpl. Jordan Spears, a crew chief who bailed out of MV-22 Osprey aircraft over the Persian Gulf during near crash was lost at sea. He was the first American to be killed in action during Operation Inherent Resolve, the campaign against the Islamic State group of militants in Iraq and Syria.

Osprey struggled for 10 minutes in the sea dipping in and out as it had lost power but the pilot was able to regain control and fly it after dumping fuel to the assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8). Military personnel of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit of Camp Pendleton, Calif., were deployed in the Middle East as part of the three-ship, 4,00o-troop Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group.

The Wednesday’s military crash puts the death toll of US military personnel at 46 since. Since its operation in 2017, there have been an estimated eight Osprey crashes, according to Pentagon reports.