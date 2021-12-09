Pentagon Says Taiwan Needs To Bolster 'asymmetric Defence Capabilities' Against China

In a bid to deter military threats from China, Taiwan needs to "quickly" develop asymmetric defences, Assistant Defence Secretary for the Indo-Pacific region, Ely Ratner said on Wednesday in a congressional testimony titled "The Future of US Policy in Taiwan". Emphasising the type of deployments that can be instrumental in countering Chinese espionage, Ratner said, more proactive steps like cruise missiles and naval mines could be a huge power show against the aggravated aggressive behaviour, Sputnik reported. Highlighting that the US is taking steps to support Taiwan's efforts, he also informed that officials are working on robust defence concepts and doctrines.

While details of Taiwan's military plans are classified, Ratner said to the congressional committee that "without question, bolstering Taiwan's self-defenses is an urgent task and an essential feature or deterrence." Appreciating Taiwan President, Tsai ing-Wen towards prioritising development of asymmetric capabilities for the island nation's self-defence, he said that the efforts are "credible, resilient, mobile, distributed and cost-effective." Giving examples of such defence systems, Ratner cited defensive cruise missiles, short and mid-range air defence, defensive naval mines and advanced command, control, intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities.

Today I testified alongside my State colleague @USAsiaPacific before @sfrcdems @Senateforeign to describe how DoD is supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend its vibrant, prosperous democracy. #sfrc Full testimony video below 1/2 https://t.co/8movn2qMSs — Dr. Ely Ratner (@ASD_IndoPacific) December 8, 2021

Nevertheless, he also mentioned that to bolster the security of Taiwan, President Tsai must complement investments in critical capabilities with equal focus on enhancing resilience. Additionally, she should also bolster support for civil-military integration, and build a strategy that includes defence-in-depth, the testimony statement released on Wednesday mentioned.

Stressing on the geographical location of Taiwan, Ratner also shed light on the important trade routes that provide links for much of the world’s commerce and energy shipping, thus, of vital importance to the US. Affirming US commitment towards cognisance of One China Policy, he also clarified that Taiwan is integral to the regional and global economy. "Its free-market economy embraces innovation, entrepreneurship, and private-sector-led growth, which has helped Taiwan become a valuable economic and trade partner for the United States," he told the distinguished members of the Committee.

China's threat to Taiwan 'not limited to invasion or blockade'

Talking about escalating tensions between Taiwan and China, Ratner pointed out that the threat from Beijing to Taipei is "not limited to invasion and blockade". Instead, China's broader coercive campaign in the air and maritime domains around Taiwan is speculated to be aimed at destabilising, intentionally provocative, and increasing the likelihood of miscalculation, thus, risking the prosperity and security of the island country. He also underscored that Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific not only threatens the peaceful existence of Taiwan but endangers the security of U.S. allies and partners in the region, including India, Japan, the Philippines.

(Image: @ElyRatner/Twitter/AP/PTI)