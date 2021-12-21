Pentagon Spokesperson Kirby Says DoD's Purview Is Not To Ensure Santa Is 'vaccinated'

"All it takes is one person" to spread the virus, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University, Dr. Abraar Karan, warned on Monday, December 20, in an interview with the NPR, sounding concerned about Santa Claus’ vaccination status. But, the Department of Defence (DoD) press secretary John Kirby on Monday categorically stressed that it is not the purview of the US government or the Pentagon to ensure that Santa Claus this Christmas is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Omicron became the dominant strain across the US with now more than 73% cases. The US reported its first Omicron-related death in Texas, according to the federal health officials’ announcement at a briefing on Monday. And even as the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows nearly a six-fold increase of the highly complex and mutated B.1.1.529 strain of novel Coronavirus within the country, DoD, that tracks Santa’s route worldwide each year, will not keep a tab on the white-bearded man’s vaccination status.

When asked at the briefing if the "NORAD Tracks Santa" program will still go ahead in view of the COVID-19 surge, Kirby responded that the Department of Defence has “all kinds of capabilities and that [Santa] will be safe.”

Continental Air Defence Command has 'no plans' to stop Santa's worldwide journey

DoD’s Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) does not plan to scrap the Santa tracking this year, or either coming in the way of his December 24 flight around the world. As the Claus, elves, and reindeer get ready for their journey making a stop in different countries of the world on Christmas Eve, the US DoD will track his path from the north pole.

A United States’ general merchandise and groceries outlet Tesco has earlier last week featured an ad that showed the Santa Claus bearing a COVID-19 vaccine passport. The advert, however, prompted more than 5,000 complaints from viewers, anti-vaxxers. A reporter also appeared on the Television with ‘breaking news’ that the “Santa could be quarantined” and may be asked to produce the COVID-19 certificate at borders and hence was needed to be vaccinated to enter the countries worldwide freely. Tesco issued a statement, saying “we consider that the depiction of Santa displaying a proof of vaccine status in an airport is likely to be seen as a humorous reference to international travel rules people have experienced this year.”