Pentagon Suggests Joe Biden's Added Cooperation With Russia, China; POTUS Approves Report

Amid rising concerns about confronting China with regard to the threats posed by country's influence over the Indo-Pacific region, and the dramatic pull-out of US troops from Afghanistan, a new review report suggests the Biden government to adopt a more realistic approach. According to the review report, Global Posture Review (GPR), prepared by the US Department of Defense, it suggested that the government build additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability. The report also suggests that the move would deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea.

Read the detailed report here:

NEWS: Biden Approves Global Posture Review Recommendationshttps://t.co/wpEHdcqSLT — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 30, 2021

As per the report, the initiatives include exploring more comprehensive regional access for military partnership activities; strengthening infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands; and planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia, as announced in September. "In Europe, the GPR strengthens the US combat-credible deterrent against Russian aggression and enables NATO forces to operate more effectively. Based on initial GPR assessments and a recommendation from Secretary Austin, in February 2021 President Biden rescinded the 25,000 active-duty force cap in Germany established by the previous administration," read the report released by US Defence Department on Monday.

"Additionally, Secretary Austin announced in April that DoD would permanently station an Army Multi-Domain Task Force and a Theater Fires Command, a total of 500 Army personnel, in Germany," added the GPR report.

While addressing the issues of the Middle East region, the analysis report said that the United States needs to focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. It suggests the US troops to concentrate on counter-terrorism operations and building relations with other nations to counter the target with all sides. Moreover, the review also directs the United States Department of Defense to conduct additional analysis on enduring posture requirements in the Middle East. In Africa, the report suggests supporting the internal issues and countering the violent extremist organisations that are responsible for the destabilisation of African countries.

President Joe Biden has accepted the recommendations

Notably, GPR - which is prepared with cooperation from the Office of the Secretary of Defense components, the Military Departments, the Joint Staff, the Combatant Commands, the National Security Council staff-- directs the Biden administration to support humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and counter-narcotics missions in Central and South America and the Caribbean regions. As per the latest developments, President Biden has approved all the recommendations of the GPR.

While there are changes in the global footprint, the main benefit from the review is that it "will inform our approach to the national defence strategy," Karlin said during a Pentagon news conference.

Image: AP