Pentagon To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Japan & S Korea Over Pyongyang's Missile Launches

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday discussed security cooperation and threats posed by North Korea’s weapons programs with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Notably, the telephonic meeting between the three defence leaders comes after Pyongyang earlier this week said that North Korea was the only country that could “shake the world by firing a missile with the US mainland in its range”. According to Sputnik, the memo also touted that only a handful of countries possess “hydrogen bombs and hypersonic missiles”.

In response, the defence ministers of the US, South Korea and Japan held a telephonic meeting on Wednesday in order to reaffirm their trilateral security cooperation against North Korea’s “weapons of mass destruction and missile programs”. According to a press release issued by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, South Korean Minister of National Defence Duh Wook and Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi spoke on the phone to discuss Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) recent series of ballistic missile tests.

"Secretary of Defence Lloyd. J. Austin III spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defence Suh Wook and Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo today to reaffirm the importance of trilateral security cooperation in addressing global security challenges and threats posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) weapons of mass destruction and missile programs," Kirby said on Wednesday.

Spoke with Ministers Nobuo Kishi and Suh Wook today to discuss our response to the ballistic missile launches by North Korea and enhancing trilateral security cooperation. The U.S. commitment to the ROK and Japan is ironclad. pic.twitter.com/oogM9EObFs — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) February 9, 2022

Further, according to a Pentagon memo, North Korea’s recent missile launches have destabilised regional security. They are also a “clear violation of multiple” UNSC resolutions, the press note read. Kirby informed that now, US Defence Secretary, along with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, will hold an in-person Trilateral Defence Ministerial to “close trilateral coordination in the face of the DPRK’s missile launches”.

"The US commitment to the defence of Japan and the ROK is ironclad," the Pentagon stated.

North Kora boasts missile capability

Meanwhile, North Korea has boasted about missile tests by asserting that they stand up to the United States by "shaking the world." North Korea's Foreign Ministry in a statement said that a series of tests had been conducted since the new year which showcased the "remarkable achievements" of the country. It further noted that only a few countries in the world have hydrogen bombs, ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry asserted that the series of tests have strengthened the country's "war deterrence". It even mentioned the Hwasong-15, the longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that has been launched by North Korea. Furthermore, North Korea underlined that there are more than 200 countries in the world, however, there are only a few countries that possess "hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles".

(Image: AP)