Pentagon UFO Chief: UFO ‘sightings’ Most Likely Tech Made By Human Adversaries

The Pentagon has disclosed that they have sighted a UFO that looked like an “orb” flying over the Middle East, reported The Telegraph. The news of the UFO has been shared by the head of the Pentagon task force investigating UFOs, Sean Kirkpatrick. According to Sean Kirkpatrick, there have been “concerning indicators” that an adversary such as China or Russia could have developed advanced technology. Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), said the US government has been investigating more than 650 reports of what it calls unidentified aerial phenomena. Further, he added, “Of those 650 we’ve prioritised about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'how much of those do I have actual data for'", reported The Telegraph.

Pentagon sees no sign of unidentified aerial phenomena

While sharing details of the UFO, he also shared the video of what appeared to be a small orb filmed by a camera on an MQ-9 drone in the Middle East in 2022. According to the Telegraph, in the video, the object could be seen whizzing in a short period of time as it is at a great speed. While questioning the object seen in the video, he said "The question of what it was remained “unresolved”." Further, Kirkpatrick shared that it would be difficult to completely identify the object, "just based on that video." Another video was also presented, which was captured earlier in 2023 in South Asia. In the second video, an object can be seen passing between two US drones. After the videos were played, the UFO chief with his team demonstrated and analysed frame by frame, how they had found it to be a commercial aircraft. “In our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," said the UFO chief to the senator. Further, he added, "They are less risk averse at technical advancement than we are. They are just willing to try things and see if it works." Kirkpatrick has confirmed that so far there has been no evidence of the sightings were of extraterrestrial origin.